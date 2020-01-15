The winners of the WorldStar Packaging Awards will be formally recognised at this year's interpack conference in Dusseldorf

The judging process for the 2020 WorldStar Packaging Awards took place last November in the Inodenesian province of Bali (Credit: WorldStar Packaging Awards)

From cardboard potato fridges to a can designed to look like an American football, the winners of the 2020 WorldStar Packaging Awards range from sustainability to style.

It’s the 50th year that the World Packaging Organisation (WPO), the international federation behind the awards, has handed out prizes for innovative new packs.

The WPO was set-up in the Japanese capital of Tokyo in 1968, to encourage the development of packaging technology.

In December 2019, the WorldStar Packaging Awards released a 214-strong list of winners from 12 categories — these include Food, Household and Transit.

Prizes will be presented to the winners at this year’s Interpack Conference in Dusseldorf.

Ahead of the formal presentations, we take a look at some of the more innovative design winners.

A cardboard fridge for potatoes

Developed by cardboard packaging manufacturer DS Smith, the fridge box has been created to replace plastic bags with a corrugated cardboard solution.

Designed to protect potatoes from light and shocks, the 100% recyclable box also has a carry handle and a hatch for dispensing.

It’s one of three products developed by DS Smith to win an award, with its Red Bull event car packaging and a food travelling display also bagging prizes.

DS Smith marketing director Alessandro Fulvi said: “We are delighted to have been recognised for three of our recent customer collaborations.

“Our commitment to sustainability is matched by our desire to add value to our customers’ product presentation and ensure that the point-of-sale provides a very real point-of-difference in the supermarket aisles.

“Our team of 700 designers around the world are committed to finding innovative and bespoke new solutions to meet ever-changing consumer demands and behaviours.”

The American football drinks can

Developed to commemorate the 16th year of Pepsi’s partnership with the NFL, the soft drinks manufacturer developed a limited-edition can which featured the laces commonly seen on an American football.

Placed inside a specially-designed carton, the laces are intended to mimic the texture and shape of those found on a football.

The collectible cans were awarded to 200 Pepsi fans and influencers.

The returnable cash register

Winner in the transit category at the WorldStar Awards, the returnable cash register has been designed for use at exhibitions or sales events.

Developed by Japanese company Fuji Logistics, it has a three-piece structure, which can handle the packing, unpacking and repacking operations of heavy products.

The company says the product is eco-friendly because it’s made with durable materials, meaning it remains secure even after long-repetitive use.

Bathtub spray which can be used without the need for scrubbing

Developed by the Japanese-based cleaning product company the Lion Corporation, this trigger sprayer has been developed to make it easier for consumers to clean their bathtub.

The firm claims the detergent can spread across a wide surface area after just one press of the trigger.

The cleaning product doesn’t need to be scrubbed with a sponge, with users simply having to run the bath for one minute to clean the tub.

It was lauded in the Household category of the 2020 WorldStar Packaging Awards.

Crisps packets that can be composted after use

Packaging design and development company Parkside worked with crisp manufacturer Two Farmers to develop a range of compostable packaging for their products.

Comprising a multi-layer laminate developed from wood-pulp, the packets are made with an oxygen and moisture barrier designed to extend the shelf-life of the crisps.

Parkside says the packets are made to be fully home compostable and can breakdown with 26 weeks.

Speaking when the newly-designed packaging was first announced, Two Farmers co-founder Mark Green said: “When we started this company, we wanted to ensure we would be ethical leaders in the market.

“This ethos is an important element of the Two Farmers story and we have implemented it along our supply chain, from the processing of the potato to the packaging of the final product.

“Our compostable pack has positioned us at the forefront of the market as the only crisp manufacturer in the world to use a compostable pack.”