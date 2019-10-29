Loop branded sustainable PET plastic will be incorporated into Woolworths’ product packaging, starting in mid-2021

Image: Shoppers will receive their groceries in customised, brand-specific, durable packaging. Photo: courtesy of Woolworths Group Limited.

Australian supermarket/grocery store chain Woolworths has announced plans to trial TerraCycle’s zero-waste reusable packaging solution, Loop, in Australia.

In partnership with waste management company Terracycle, Woolworths will trial reusable packaging by incorporating Loop branded sustainable PET plastic into its product packaging, starting in mid-2021.

Intended to tackle plastic waste, the initiative will allow shoppers to receive their groceries in customised, brand-specific, durable packaging delivered in a specially-designed reusable shipping tote.

The durable containers can be cleaned, refilled and reused

Upon completion of their products such as washing detergent, shampoo, juice or ice cream, the containers can be collected or dropped back in the store, cleaned, refilled and reused, thus driving a circular economy.

Woolworths quality, health & sustainability general manager Alex Holt said: “Our customers are increasingly telling us they want products that are good for them, and good for the planet.

“We are pleased to be working with innovative partners like TerraCycle to lead the way in offering new and cutting-edge solutions to cut down on plastic waste.

“Helping bring Loop to Australia is a further step in our long term ambition to reduce our impact on the environment and support a circular economy.”

Loop global business development vice-president Anthony Rossi said: “Woolworths is the perfect partner to bring Loop to Australia, due to its operational scale and commitment to environmental sustainability.”

An initiative from TerraCycle, the Loop is a circular shopping platform that partners with brands and retailers assisting them to move towards sustainable packaging.

Australian Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Karen Andrews said: “TerraCycle is a global leader in recycling innovation. This partnership with TerraCycle to roll out Loop nationally sets a great example for other businesses.

“It is vitally important that both governments and the private sector play their part in reducing waste and embracing recycling solutions. I look forward to other businesses adopting similar initiatives.”

The Loop scheme is planned to be expanded to the UK, Canada, Germany, and Japan markets.

Recently, health and hygiene firm RB has partnered with TerraCycle on the recycling of consumer goods packaging.