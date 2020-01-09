The store will offer sustainable bag alternatives that can be used up to 125 times before replacing

Woodward Corner Market to ban single-use plastic or paper bags. (Credit: Matthias Böckel from Pixabay)

Woodward Corner Market, a new Meijer neighbourhood grocery store, has announced that it will eliminate single-use plastic or paper bags to decrease waste and improve recycling.

The store is scheduled to open on 29 January, is claimed to be the only store in the Midwest to provide sustainable bag alternatives. The bags can be used up to 125 times before replacing.

The retail location is claimed to be the largest tenant of the Woodward Corners by Beaumont, a 117,000ft² commercial development which is located at the intersection of Thirteen Mile Road and Woodward Avenue in Royal Oak.

Woodward Corner Market store manager Natalie Rubino said: “Meijer is committed to lessening our impact on the environment, and we saw an opportunity to reinforce that commitment by not offering traditional single-use plastic bags from Day One at Woodward Corner Market.

“We understand this is not a common practice, but we believe this is the right move for this community and our customers.”

Woodward Corner Market offers two different types of reusable plastic bags

Woodward Corner Market is a 41,000ft² grocery store, which will focus on providing a unique shopping experience to customers by providing a mix of fresh, convenient food and value.

It will also provide products of Meijer and national brand, along with approximately 2,000 local artisan items.

Shoppers are encouraged to bring their own reusable bags or will have an option to buy two different types of reusable plastic bags. These bags can be 100% recyclable using the plastic bag recycling containers in the front of the store.

One of the two bags is a 10 cents low-density polyethylene (LDPE) bag, which is made from 80% post-consumer recycled material.

The other is a black LDPE bag that can be obtained for $1, made from 80% post-consumer recycled content and 20% pre-consumer recycled content.

In October last year, the UK-based supermarket retailer Asda had introduced reusable fruit and veg bags and plastic-free herbs as part of its efforts to reduce plastic use.