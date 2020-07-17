The new variety pack boxes include nine individual bags(four Roasted & Salted, three Chili Roasted and two Honey Roasted

Wonderful Pistachios No Shells beging launched in variety packs. (PRNewsfoto/Wonderful Pistachios)

Wonderful Pistachios No Shells launched new variety packs featuring the Roasted & Salted, Chili Roasted and Honey Roasted flavors, providing a flavor for everyone in the family, all in one box. Featuring individual .75-ounce bags, the single-serve sizes provide a convenient way to enjoy plant protein in a no-mess snack and are good for controlling portions while at home.

This latest addition to the snacking lineup is expected to continue to drive growth for the snack nut category as No Shells Chili Roasted and Honey Roasted have driven 94% of all flavored snack nut growth since launch.

“We recognize that some of our consumers want smaller packaging sizes, so our new Wonderful Pistachios No Shells variety packs provide a value for those looking for convenient plant protein snacks,” said Adam Cooper, senior vice president of marketing, The Wonderful Company. “We see our new variety packs as a big opportunity for retailers, as snackers continue to look for individual sizes in the nuts and trail mix category, and we know they’ll also work well for lunchboxes and at home snacking occasions.”

This new offering follows the introduction of the Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Roasted & Salted multipack in March 2019, which quickly became the No. 1 best-selling multipack at Walmart. Combined with other multipacks from the brand, Wonderful Pistachios drove a majority of the 73% year-over-year growth that IRI reports among pistachio multipacks across all brands.

The new variety pack boxes include nine individual bags (four Roasted & Salted, three Chili Roasted and two Honey Roasted) and is available to purchase at grocery stores nationwide.

Source: Company Press Release