The new line of marine and soil biodegradable straws and stirrers are made using Danimer Scientific's Nodax polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

WinCup starts shipping phade straws and stirrers. (Credit: PRNewswire / WinCup.)

WinCup, a disposable foodservice to-go ware manufacturer, has begun shipping phade marine and soil biodegradable straws and stirrers.

The move follows the launch of a new line of straws and stirrers, which are made with Danimer Scientific’s Nodax polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), in September last year.

The Nodax PHA is a naturally occurring material which is derived from canola oil.

WinCup said that the phade straws and stirrers are biodegradable in marine soil and are home and industrial compostable.

Unlike other eco-friendly straw options, phade straws have similar look and feel of other traditional polypropylene straws.

WinCup CEO Brad Laporte said: “Phade represents WinCup’s commitment to the environment and our customers. We are the first manufacturer in the US to successfully develop commercially sellable straws from this unique material and straws are just the first step.

“We will soon be announcing many other foodservice and consumer products using this groundbreaking new material that will expand and complement our existing product line.”

WinCup is now shipping phade products across the US

WinCup stated that it is now actively transporting customer orders for phade products across the US.

WinCup president and chief revenue officer Michael Winters said: “Consumers’ reactions to this innovative new product have been extremely positive. Phade has rescued them from the soggy straw experience.

“If you are ready for a relevant sustainable straw option that does not sacrifice performance, then ask for the phade blue straw.”

The 100% bio-based, Nodax PHA is certified by TUV AUSTRIA as it is biodegradable in marine and soil as well as home and industrial compostable.