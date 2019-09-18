WinCup is the first manufacturer in the US to successfully produce commercially sellable straws from Nodax PHA material

Image: Phade marine biodegradable straw. Photo: courtesy of PRNewswire / WinCup.

US-based disposable foodservice to-go ware manufacturer WinCup has unveiled phade, a new line of marine and soil biodegradable straws and stirrers.

The company has used Danimer Scientific’s Nodax polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) to produce a new line of straws and stirrers.

Nodax PHA, which is derived from canola oil, is a marine biodegradable, soil biodegradable and home compostable material.

WinCup is claimed to be the first US manufacturer to successfully produce commercially sellable straws from Nodax PHA material.

The company is currently preparing plans for a national rollout of new straw. It is expected to be launched by the end of this year.

WinCup Foodservice president Michael Winters said: “We’re proud to be at the forefront of this important initiative.

“We understand the need for disposable products to have a better end-of-life story, and these straws are a realistic and promising step forward.”

The PHA resin used to produce the phade straws and stirrers will be certified by TUV/Vincotte for biodegradability in marine and soil environments, in addition to home and industrial compostable environments.

Compared to alternative substrates, PHA straws will deliver similar performance to that of traditional polypropylene straws.

Winters further added: “We’re looking at the ways bioplastics and PHAs can really change the conversation around disposables.

“At WinCup, we intend to continue to lead the industry in innovative products that satisfy every aspect of the consumer experience.”

Based in Stone Mountain of Georgia, WinCup is a major manufacturer of disposable cups, bowls, containers, lids, and straws. It manages eight manufacturing locations.

In August this year, PMC Capital Group has completed the acquisition of expandable polystyrene (EPS) manufacturer StyroChem Canada from WinCup.

StyroChem is involved in the manufacturing of EPS grades for packaging, food service, construction, casting and speciality applications. Its food contact grade expandable polystyrenes can be used for moulding thin wall cups and food containers.