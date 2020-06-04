By April 2022, Wilko aims to have at least 30% average recycled content across all of its plastic packaging

A Wilko store at Kings Mall, Hammersmith in the UK. (Credit: Edward Hands/Wikipedia)

Homes and gardens retailer Wilko has signed the UK Plastics Pact, a collaborative initiative aimed to create a circular economy for plastics, as it seeks to enhance its sustainability efforts.

As a member of the UK Plastics Pact, Wilko commits to working towards delivering the UK Plastics Pact 2025 target by reducing single-use plastics pollution.

Wilko CEO Jerome Saint-Marc said: “We’ve been talking with our customers and they tell us that plastic reduction is important to them which is why we’re especially proud to be signing the UK Plastics Pact, which will become a key component in the measures we’re implementing to make sure we achieve our environmental ambitions.

“Wilko is the home of little wins – be that via the design or effectiveness of our products or Qenvironementally friendly as possible, is another impactful way in which we can offer a little win to our customers every time they shop.”

As part of its sustainability efforts, Wilko has pledged to use at least 30% average recycled content across all plastic packaging by April 2022, as well as make further packaging reductions on its wipes.

Wilko to make all plastic packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025

By 2025, the retailer also aims to make 100% of all plastic packaging and products reusable or easily recyclable, and reduce single-use plastic in packaging and selected products.

Wilko also announced its commitment to eliminate microbeads from its products and replace plastic stem earbuds.

It will also aim to replace the single-use carrier bags with reusable and recyclable plastic bags at its 415 stores in the country.

Waste & Resources Action Programme (WRAP), which manages The UK Plastics Pact, CEO Marcus Gover said: “We are delighted to have Wilko sign up to The UK Plastics Pact.

“Through our first-of-a-kind Pact we are working together with governments, citizens and business to transform the way we make, use and dispose of plastic so that we retain its value, but prevent it from polluting the environment.”

