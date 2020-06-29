The grants are aimed to increase the processing capacity of Western Australia’s 80,000t of mixed paper and cardboard waste

The Australian Government will ban export of mixed paper and cardboard from July 2024. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

The Government of Western Australia has launched expressions of interest (EOI) for grants to increase capacity for processing paper and cardboard.

The selected bidders will receive grants to enhance the capacity of Western Australia’s 80,000t of mixed paper and cardboard waste.

In March this year, the Council of Australian Governments agreement confirmed a timetable to eliminate waste exports and building domestic infrastructure.

Australia to ban export on mixed paper and cardboard from 1 July 2024

As part of the agreement, the government would ban export on mixed paper and cardboard, effective from 1 July 2024.

As a result, the government is seeking proposals from the industry and State and Territory governments that offer national solutions for mixed-paper recycling in the country.

Western Australia Environment Minister Stephen Dawson said: “Export bans on paper and cardboard open up new opportunities to explore local processing of recycled materials, and we are committed to finding a solution that is right for Western Australia.

“The McGowan Government is investigating options for local processing to help achieve its recycling targets.

“We are seeking industry proposals for increasing capacity for processing mixed paper and cardboard, and look forward to working with the Federal Government on proposals that will contribute to a more competitive and sustainable domestic market.”

In December 2019, the Government of Australia has launched a A$100m ($68.6m) fund to increase the recycling rates and support circular economy in the country.

The funding is a part of the A$167m ($114.6m) investment plan to support the recycling rates, as well as reduce plastic and food waste by 2030.