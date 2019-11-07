West’s Ready Pack system consists of sterilised NovaPure stoppers, flip-off CCS seals and SCHOTT's adaptiQ vials

Image: West partners with SCHOTT to combine the SCHOTT iQ platform with West’s Ready Pack System. Photo: courtesy of Ben Kerckx from Pixabay.

US-based designer and manufacturer of injectable pharmaceutical packaging and delivery systems West Pharmaceutical Services has partnered with technology group SCHOTT to combine the SCHOTT iQ platform with West’s Ready Pack system.

Initially, the collaboration will be launched by combining West components and SCHOTT’s adaptiQ high-quality RTU glass vials and including other convenient, ready-to-use combinations of West and SCHOTT products later.

SCHOTT’s adaptiQ vials will be available in various formats with different sterile packaging options such as the clip nest, cup nest and tray solution and are manufactured in cooperation with innovative machine suppliers.

The combination of products is suitable for research and development purposes

West Pharmaceutical vice-president and general manager Mike Schaefers said: “With more than 4,000 new injectable drug products in development worldwide, many of which are in small settings such as universities, medical research institutes, or smaller-sized companies, West appreciates and understands the need to provide ready-to-use, high quality, sterile packaging products in small volumes for developmental and clinical phases.

“Our partnership with SCHOTT now provides our customers with high-quality glass containment options to complement the stoppers, seals and glass alternatives West already provides through its Ready Pack system.”

West said that the combination of products is suitable for research and development purposes or for small filling operations.

SCHOTT Pharmaceutical systems global strategy and innovation vice-president Fabian Stöcker said: “Easy and fast access to our broad product portfolio of ready-to-use vials and components not only gives flexibility in the drug development and production process, but also helps to enhance patient’s safety as an overall target.

“Through this partnership, SCHOTT and West have partnered to provide containment solutions to the market that reduce risk and meet the increasing regulations across the globe.

“We worked together to pre-test combinations of SCHOTT’s highest quality ISO vials, with West’s high-end sterilized stoppers and seals.

“Extending this concept to other primary packaging containers such as ready-to-use cartridges and ready-to-use syringes will also benefit our customers using this kind of primary packaging.”

Recently, Schott and global material science company W.L. Gore & Associates announced the world’s first silicone-free glass syringe system.