ColorWorks printers has helped West Four significantly streamline in-house label production, reinforce brand recognition, and help increase production efficiency

West Four Group of Companies invested in Epson ColorWorks label printers. (Credit: Epson America, Inc)

West Four Group of Companies, a manufacturer and distributor of residential and commercial doors and hardware, is leveraging Epson ColorWorks® C7500G inkjet label printers in its fast-paced operations to produce quality color labels with variable data. Serving home builders, general contractors and renovators, the addition of the ColorWorks printers has helped West Four significantly streamline in-house label production, reinforce brand recognition, help increase production efficiency, and simplify operations in its distribution centers.

“Our finished product needs to be the best – complete with our brand messaging and information that directly speaks to the customer,” says Jay Fafard, executive vice president, West Four Group of Companies. “And that can only be communicated with a color label. Black and white labels just won’t cut it anymore.”

West Four is using the Epson ColorWorks C7500G on-demand inkjet label printer, along with CYBRA Corporation’s MarkMagic® Bar Code Labels, RFID Tags and Forms Software, to automate and streamline operations in its distribution centers. West Four is able to print dynamic labels on demand – even specialty labels required for commercial and residential doors that range from as small as 3-inches wide and 18-inches tall and up. Now, instead of maintaining stock of pre-printed, color-only labels and using a thermal printer to add black text, West Four can quickly create custom, on-demand color labels which can help reduce waste and save on costs.

“It’s unbelievable how fast the printer is. We can print labels directly from our system that incorporate all of the information that the customer wants, including an image or diagram of the product, product dimensions and details, product number and UPC, as well as branding information, said Fafard. “Even better, it’s automated, it prints right on the manufacturing line and the labels are applied to each product before it leaves the building.”

Bringing on the ColorWorks C7500G has helped to improve and reinforce West Four’s brand recognition, as well as increase production efficiency and reduce errors in the distribution centers, ultimately streamlining and simplifying the printing process. “We want to make sure we continue to work with vendors and manufacturers that care about quality and develop products that we stand behind,” says Fafard. “With Epson, we know we’re doing that.”

“In collaboration with the CYBRA team, we were able to assist West Four in transforming their warehouse operations to simplify processes by introducing color into the supply chain,” said Andrew Moore, product manager, Commercial Label Printers, Epson America, Inc. “The ColorWorks lineup is specifically designed for organizations looking to easily move from typical black-only thermal labels to the benefits of color labeling, including enhancing production line quality, efficiency and safety.”

About the Epson ColorWorks C7500G Inkjet Label Printer:

Reliable performance – Ideal for busy, on-demand environments and equipped with a rugged design for minimal maintenance and a low overall cost of ownership

High-speed, on-demand, color printing – Speed through multiple full-color labels with variable data up to 11.8” per second1

Low cost of labeling – Up to 50 percent lower total labeling costs than laser and thermal printers with a comparable durability2

Astounding image quality – PrecisionCore® inkjet technology and UltraChrome® DL inks from Epson delivers vibrant, accurate colors, smooth gradations, precise barcodes, and ultra-sharp text

Highly efficient – Easy to change high-yield ink cartridges mean fewer user interventions and less waste than most thermal transfer printers

