The new packaging designed for the snack line is similar to the look of the Werner meat snacks

Werner Gourmet has unveiled new packaging for snack line. (Credit: PRNewswire / Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks, Inc.)

US-based Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks has unveiled new packaging for its snack line, as part of its efforts to better promote the brand.

Based in Tillamook, Oregon, Werner Jerky & Snacks offers snack products such as gummy candy, in house roasted nuts and seeds, trail and snack mixes, as well as other sweet and salty delights.

Werner stated that the new packaging will bring the snacks line under the company’s new branding, which was first introduced in May 2019 and consists of the brand’s full line of meat snacks.

The new snack line packaging, which is similar to the look of the Werner meat snacks, is provided with a bright teal background.

The packaging is also accented by pops of vital colours in a badge shape, which was the main attraction of the old packaging.

Werner will start shipping the snack products in the new packaging during the first quarter of this year.

The snack products with new packaging are expected to be available to the consumers from the beginning of this year’s second quarter.

Werner Jerky & Snacks marketing director Werner Jerky said: “Since the announcement of the re-branding of our meat snacks, we have received really strong, positive feedback and reviews from across the industry.

“In the last year and a half, many of our customers have asked us when we would be re-branding our snack line; this kind of interest in our new look is really encouraging.”

At present, the company is offering its products in c-store chains and independent retailers across the US.

In January this year, ProAmpac announced a high-barrier recyclable packaging for Ocean Spray’s Craveology Tuscan Herb snack mix.