Along with all Wellnesse products, this toothpaste comes in environmentally-friendly compostable sugar cane packaging that is both recyclable and commercially compostable

Wellnesse Whitening Toothpaste is the first natural toothpaste that works as well as traditional toothpaste, "tested" and approved by Wells' own family (Credit: PRNewswire / Wellnesse)

All smiles, no harsh chemicals: Wellnesse https://wellnesse.com/, 2020’s latest personal care brand founded by Wellness Mama celebrity podcaster Katie Wells, is launching an all-natural whitening toothpaste that began as one of Wells’ most popular DIY recipes.

A mother of six, Katie Wells couldn’t find commercially-available green and clean products that actually performed as promised. She spent over a decade researching options, perfecting her own recipes, and sharing them on WellnessMama.com, including the early recipes that would later become Wellnesse.

Wellnesse Whitening Toothpaste is the first natural toothpaste that works as well as traditional toothpaste, "tested" and approved by Wells' own family. Wellnesse Whitening Toothpaste in Fresh Mint uses calcium carbonate, peppermint, stevia leaf, and green tea leaf extract.

“At Wellnesse, our goal is to create the highest quality and most effective natural products on the market,” Wells shares. “We take this commitment to human and environmental safety one step further, using compostable sugarcane packaging and all natural EWG-approved ingredients. We use hydroxyapatite in place of fluoride, as this naturally occurring mineral supports enamel strength. We also avoid glycerin, which may prevent minerals from benefitting the teeth.”

Wellnesse launched in January 2020 with a catalog of five all-natural products: Whitening Toothpaste, Cleansing Shampoo, Smoothing Shampoo, Nourishing Conditioner, and Enriching Conditioner. The brand will roll out additional products including charcoal toothpaste, children’s toothpaste, dry shampoo, sunscreen, and deodorant beginning in early April and throughout the summer months, in response to consumer demand.

