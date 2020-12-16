The MetsäBoard Classic FBB 340 g/m² has been used to manufacture the main body, including a bottom and a cover of the box

Weilburger Graphics uses Metsä Board’s paperboard for new beverage cooler. (Credit: METSÄ BOARD.)

German company Weilburger Graphics has developed a new recyclable drink cooler made with Metsä Board’s paperboard.

The company has selected Metsä Board’s strong and lightweight fresh fibre paperboard for the latest packaging with a cooling tray.

The new cooling tray, with the capacity to take up to 500g of crushed ice or cold water, is made using a completely new waterproof coating.

MetsäBoard Prime FBB EB eco-barrier paperboard has been utilised with the company’s new Senolith water-based barrier coating to keep the water inside the cooler.

Weilburger Graphics sales director Arno Dürr said: “Many of our customers, especially in the food, cooling and frozen food sectors, are looking for environmentally friendly packaging solutions that are also safe for direct food contact. Often these solutions need to be waterproof.”

The special cooling tray and the compartment separator for the easy fill-up were made using Metsä Boards eco-barrier paperboard MetsäBoard Prime FBB EB 265 g/m².

According to Metsä Board, fresh fibre paperboards tolerate humidity better than recycled fibre-based grades.

The paperboards are said to be lighter, and also enables a lower carbon footprint of the packaging and can be recyclable after use contributing to the circular economy.

Metsä Board account director Gabriel Goldmayer said: “Both the idea and the implementation turned out very well. The result was a sustainable alternative to conventional packaging methods, which also has an impressive feel and look.

“In the future, this kind of package might be an option also for fresh fruit and other foods that need to be chilled.”

In September this year, Valmet and Metsä Board signed an agreement to supply Industrial Internet solutions for the Metsä Board’s Kemi mill in Northern Finland to improve productivity and end-product quality.