Carl is a smart shoe deo spray concept with two sprays in the opposite direction

Image: Carl aerosol spray actuator is produced by using PCR polypropylene. Photo: courtesy of Weener.

Weener Plastics (WP) has unveiled a new Carl aerosol spray actuator to remove unwanted odours in shoes or boots.

The company has developed Carl smart shoe deo spray concept with two sprays in the opposite direction.

To support the circular economy, the company has produced the new aerosol spray actuator by using Post Consumer Recycled (PCR) polypropylene.

Weener has developed an advanced spray solution by using a patented technique and incorporating both the actuator and insert.

The double spray orifices of the actuator are placed above the stem to improve the control and performance when activating the aerosol, while special chambers and channel design helps to create a swirling pattern.

The Integrated Spray technology helps to generate two functional sprays

Designed to apply quickly and easily, the new aerosol can will be placed in an upside-down position in the shoe. Carl sprays to the front and the back to reach the whole inside, after actuation.

According to the company, the new spray concept is suitable for brands, private labels and trademarks active in retail as well as in professional markets.

Weener said that the new aerosol spray actuator is being preferred by customers in Europe, Asia and South America.

The company’s Integrated Spray technology is used to generate two functional sprays. The technology enables easy customisation with different spray patterns possible spray openings and channel designs, available over caps and decoration.

With a diameter of 45mm, the Carl aerosol spray actuator can is suitable to be used with tinplate cans and aluminium transfer shoulder cans.

The company will showcase the Carl aerosol spray actuator at the Aerosol & Dispensing Forum event in Paris, France, which will take place between 29 and 30 January 2020.

In May this year, Weener Plastics announced that it is supplying recycled PET (rPET) bottles to Japanese chemical and cosmetic company Kao for its hair care brand, Guhl, to meet the sustainability goals.