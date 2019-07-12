Plastic packaging solutions provider Weener Plastics has developed a one-piece aerosol spray actuator, Carl, for shoe / foot deodorant.

Image: Weener Plastics has developed one-piece aerosol spray actuator for shoe deodorant. Photo: courtesy of Weener.

Designed to freshen up shoes, the Carl aerosol spray will be placed in upside down position in the shoe. The large ribbed top surface provides better grip and stability. Carl will spray to the front and the back to reach the whole inside, after actuation of the aerosol.

Carl is an advanced and standard actuator, which fits on 45mm tinplate cans and 45mm aluminium transfer shoulder cans.

Weener provides the new spray actuator with a matching over the cap for protection. The over cap can be customised for the creation of a distinctive look.

The company uses post-consumer recycled (PCR) polypropylene (PP) to manufacture the Carl actuator, as part of its support to the circular economy. The mono-material product can also be easily recycled, said the company.

An integrated spray technology will be used to generate two functional sprays. Different spray patterns can be used based on the formulation and customer requirements.

Weener’s patented technology will help integrate both the actuator and the insert. The double spray creates aperture to position double spray just above the stem, helping to optimise the control and performance when the aerosol is activated.

Special chambers and channel design will help in the acceleration of particles into a swirling pattern.

The company plans to launch first commercial samples of the new one-piece aerosol spray actuator in October this year and intends to start full production in November.

In May this year, Weener Plastics announced that it is supplying recycled PET (rPET) bottles to Japanese chemical and cosmetic company Kao for its hair care brand, Guhl, to meet the sustainability goals.

Based in Ede, The Netherlands, Weener Plastics is a supplier of innovative plastic packaging solutions, with a focus on the functionalities dispensing, containing and closing.

The firm designs, develops and manufactures added value caps, closures, roll-on balls, jars and bottles for the personal care, food, and beverage and home care markets.