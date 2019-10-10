The new product lines come in a variety of sizes and dispensing options and will be available for commercial purchase
WCP Solutions, one of the Western United States’ premier wholesalers of janitorial cleaning products, industrial packaging, paper, and other businesses consumable goods, is excited to be re-launching the Supplyways Industrial Product Line with 31 new products including Supplyways chemicals and dispensing systems, towel and tissue, strapping, and stretch film.
The new product lines come in a variety of sizes and dispensing options and will be available for commercial purchase starting on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
“We are focused on growing our in-house product offering,” said Jon Thompson, VP of Sales at WCP Solutions. “Our team has worked to build a grouping of products that offer customers incredible value for their business – that is what our Supplyways brand is all about.”
Among other products offered in the Supplyways line, find these new offerings:
New Cleaning Chemical Offerings (2-Liter, 1 Gal., 5 Gal.):
Dilution Control Chemicals
All Purpose Cleaner (Citrus & Unscented)
General Purpose Cleaner
Glass & Hard Surface Cleaner
Quat Disinfectant
Bioactive Floor Cleaner & Drain Maintainer
Tub, Tile & Restroom Cleaner
Housekeeping Cleaners
Lighthouse NA Glass Cleaner
Clipper Lemon Neutral Cleaner
HD General Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser
Coral Creme Cleanser
Brite 9% HCL Bowl Cleaner
Aerosol Spray Cleaners
Glass Cleaner
Furniture Polish
Stainless Steel Maintainer, Water Based
Floor Care Chemicals
Ultra Durable Floor Finish
Diamond Harbor Floor Finish
Low Maintenance Floor Finish
Ultra Low Odor Floor Stripper
Bioactive Floor Cleaner, Drain Maintainer & Spotter
Multi-Purpose Cleaner
Kitchen Cleaners
On-Deck Meat Room Cleaner & Degreaser
New Dilution Control Dispensers
4-Way Chemical Locking Dispenser
Single Chemical Dispenser (Low Flow)
Single Chemical Dispenser (High Flow)
Hand-Held Dispenser and Racks
New Janitorial Towel and Tissue
Small Core Bath Tissue (3.39″ X 4″, 1000 ct)
Small Core Bath Tissue (3.19″ width, 1500 ct)
3x Small Core Bath Tissue Dispenser (Regular, Jumbo, and Jumbo with Stub Roll)
New Packaging Products
Industrial Hand Stretch Film
Poly Strapping (Blue, Green, and White)
In addition to all of these wonderful new items, WCP is announcing a new Supplyways Industrial Product catalog which will feature these new items alongside their full Supplyways product offerings.
“We’re so excited to take our revitalized chemical line to the market,” said Tamara Ferguson, Director of Facility Supplies and Food Service. “A highlight in the portfolio is the improved Supplyways dispensers and labels. The products have been carefully designed to work with a wide variety of customers. Whether your building is small or large, we have a solution that will work for you.”
These products are guaranteed to meet a customer’s cleaning needs, but they don’t have to compromise their values in the process. Four of the new Supplyways chemical items are EcoLogo certified and the Supplyways Towel and Tissue line includes products that are Green Seal Certified and up to 100% recycled.
Source: Company Press Release