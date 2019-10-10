The new product lines come in a variety of sizes and dispensing options and will be available for commercial purchase

Image: The new Supplyways Hand Stretch Film from WCP Solutions. Photo: courtesy of PRNewswire / WCP Solutions.

WCP Solutions, one of the Western United States’ premier wholesalers of janitorial cleaning products, industrial packaging, paper, and other businesses consumable goods, is excited to be re-launching the Supplyways Industrial Product Line with 31 new products including Supplyways chemicals and dispensing systems, towel and tissue, strapping, and stretch film.

The new product lines come in a variety of sizes and dispensing options and will be available for commercial purchase starting on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.

“We are focused on growing our in-house product offering,” said Jon Thompson, VP of Sales at WCP Solutions. “Our team has worked to build a grouping of products that offer customers incredible value for their business – that is what our Supplyways brand is all about.”

Among other products offered in the Supplyways line, find these new offerings:

New Cleaning Chemical Offerings (2-Liter, 1 Gal., 5 Gal.):

Dilution Control Chemicals

All Purpose Cleaner (Citrus & Unscented)

General Purpose Cleaner

Glass & Hard Surface Cleaner

Quat Disinfectant

Bioactive Floor Cleaner & Drain Maintainer

Tub, Tile & Restroom Cleaner

Housekeeping Cleaners

Lighthouse NA Glass Cleaner

Clipper Lemon Neutral Cleaner

HD General Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser

Coral Creme Cleanser

Brite 9% HCL Bowl Cleaner

Aerosol Spray Cleaners

Glass Cleaner

Furniture Polish

Stainless Steel Maintainer, Water Based

Floor Care Chemicals

Ultra Durable Floor Finish

Diamond Harbor Floor Finish

Low Maintenance Floor Finish

Ultra Low Odor Floor Stripper

Bioactive Floor Cleaner, Drain Maintainer & Spotter

Multi-Purpose Cleaner

Kitchen Cleaners

On-Deck Meat Room Cleaner & Degreaser

New Dilution Control Dispensers

4-Way Chemical Locking Dispenser

Single Chemical Dispenser (Low Flow)

Single Chemical Dispenser (High Flow)

Hand-Held Dispenser and Racks

New Janitorial Towel and Tissue

Small Core Bath Tissue (3.39″ X 4″, 1000 ct)

Small Core Bath Tissue (3.19″ width, 1500 ct)

3x Small Core Bath Tissue Dispenser (Regular, Jumbo, and Jumbo with Stub Roll)

New Packaging Products

Industrial Hand Stretch Film

Poly Strapping (Blue, Green, and White)

In addition to all of these wonderful new items, WCP is announcing a new Supplyways Industrial Product catalog which will feature these new items alongside their full Supplyways product offerings.

“We’re so excited to take our revitalized chemical line to the market,” said Tamara Ferguson, Director of Facility Supplies and Food Service. “A highlight in the portfolio is the improved Supplyways dispensers and labels. The products have been carefully designed to work with a wide variety of customers. Whether your building is small or large, we have a solution that will work for you.”

These products are guaranteed to meet a customer’s cleaning needs, but they don’t have to compromise their values in the process. Four of the new Supplyways chemical items are EcoLogo certified and the Supplyways Towel and Tissue line includes products that are Green Seal Certified and up to 100% recycled.

Source: Company Press Release