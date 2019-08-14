Amazon provides guidance for the companies under APASS network, on how to test, design, and supply packaging in line with meeting its packaging certifications

Image: Amazon has developed the APASS program to support vendors. Photo: Courtesy of WCP Solutions.

US-based premier packaging, paper, and consumable goods wholesaler WCP Solutions has joined the Amazon Packaging Support and Supplier (APASS) network.

Amazon has developed the APASS programme to support vendors in certifying their products under its frustration-free packaging programmes and 3 Tiers of Certification including Frustration Free Packaging (FFP), Ships-in-Own-Container (SIOC) and Prep-Free Packaging (PFP).

In addition, Amazon guides the companies under APASS network, on how to test, design, and supply packaging in line with meeting its packaging certifications.

WCP Solutions packaging director Joe Donnerberg said: “There is a lot to know about the new guidelines. Our WCP team is happy to be able to guide our customers through the Frustration Free Packaging process.

“We take a consultative approach to packaging, offering a custom-designed solution based on innovation, design, and our unique distribution capabilities.”

WCP provide packaging design services through its in-house Structural Design Centre

WCP said that it offers packaging design services to the manufacturers keen on reducing their ecommerce costs, minimizing Amazon prep chargebacks and improving the overall customer experience.

In addition, the packaging firm facilitates certified structural design team members to work with customers for creating Perfect Fit Prototypes, specially designed for the unique sizes and shapes of their products.

WCP Solutions is a wholesale provider of printing paper, envelopes, packaging supplies, janitorial cleaning products and facility supplies, food service supplies and disposables, and equipment integration solutions.

It also offers customer service and product solutions for customers locally in the Pacific Northwest and Alaska.

Earlier this month, protective packaging materials and automated systems manufacturer Pregis has joined the APASS network.

Pregis said that it has received guidance from Amazon on how to design, test and supply packaging that meets the Amazon’s specific guidelines.

Under the APASS network, the company can certify that packages fulfil the requirements of Amazon’s Frustration-Free Packaging programs and its T tiers of Certification.