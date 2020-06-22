The new water product is designed in line with children’s drinking habits and features an innovative packaging with a refreshing design

Watson’s purified water product features Aptar’s sport cap. (Credit: AptarGroup, Inc..)

Watson’s, a domestic pure water brand, has launched a purified water product which features Aptar’s sport cap for children.

The new water product is designed in line with children’s drinking habits and features an innovative packaging with a refreshing, fun design, and Watson’s established standard of zero impurities from high-temperature distillation.

Aptar said: “In contrast to Watson’s traditional drop-shaped bottle, this new package is arc-shaped and smaller – at only 200ml in size – making it easier for children to hold. Plus, the eye-catching cartoon images of Super Wings on the label will attract a host of Super Wings fans!

“Many leading water brands worldwide use Original for their high-end drinking water, and gained wide attention from consumers, due to its differentiated experience when compared to the other solutions in the market today.”

The sport caps are suitable for all kinds of bottled water and sports drinks

The new packaging abandons the traditional twist-off closure and uses Aptar’s classic sports closure that differs from competing products currently in the market.

The sport caps comprises a flip-top design that allows opening with a single hand and is ready to drink on-the-go and includes a colourful built-in suction nozzle, which allows controlling water flow, and mirror children’s drinking habits, making it both safer and more hygienic.

Aptar said that the caps were created around safety, hygiene, convenience, differentiation, personality, and fun. They are all suitable, not only for children’s drinks but all kinds of bottled water and sports drinks.

The new classic caps are suitable for all neck finish that include 1810, 1881 and 3025, and can be customized with different colours, which include dual-colour two-piece type and a pure colour one-piece type, to meet the different needs of brands and consumers.

Recently, Aptar Food + Beverage, a part of AptarGroup and a provider of premium active packaging systems, has introduced a new closure for the edible oil market.