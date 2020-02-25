ConFab is a provider of custom waste containers and related equipment in California

Wastequip has agreed to acquire waste container manufacturer ConFab (Credit: Nappiness from Pixabay)

North American waste handling equipment manufacturer Wastequip has agreed to acquire waste container manufacturer Consolidated Fabricators Corporation (ConFab) for an undisclosed sum.

Established in 1974, ConFab supplies custom waste containers and related equipment for the customers in the California market.

Based in Van Nuys, the company has manufacturing, steel processing and equipment repair facilities in central and southern California.

ConFab also manages additional California locations in Sun Valley, Fontana, Galt and Otay Mesa, as well as operates a manufacturing facility in Tijuana of Mexico.

As per terms of the deal, ConFab will continue to run as its own entity with the existing leadership team. The team will report directly to Wastequip CEO Marty Bryant.

Bryant said: “ConFab has been one of our top acquisition targets for some time because of the synergies it brings, including the ability to process steel, expand our parts fabrication and add container repair services.”

The acquisition allows ConFab to offer complete nationwide product coverage for waste containers and related equipment

ConFab’s product portfolio is comprised of front-load containers, rear-load/side-load containers, grease collection containers, hoppers, scrap bins, roll-off containers and others.

The acquisition of ConFab, along with the purchase of Amrep in early 2019, allows Wastequip to provide complete nationwide product coverage for waste containers and related equipment.

ConFab CEO Mike Melideo said: “Becoming part of the Wastequip family aligns the company we’ve proudly built over the past four decades with the most respected waste equipment provider in the industry.

“This alignment will allow us to take advantage of the strength of the Wastequip brand and leverage additional operational efficiencies to continue serving our customer base.”

Wastequip manufactures waste and recycling equipment, trucks and systems, which are used to collect process and transport recyclables, solid waste, liquid waste and organics.

In November 2019, Alpla agreed to acquire two Spanish recycling companies Suminco and Replacalm to expand its business.