Wasdell Group, an outsourcing partner for pharmaceutical companies, has acquired Planned Packaging Limited & Planned Packaging Films Limited (PPF) for an undisclosed sum.

PPF is engaged in the supplying of specialised packaging solutions to customers in the medical device and pharmaceutical sectors.

Wasdell Group CEO Vincent Dunne said: “The acquisition of PPF allows the Wasdell Group to vertically integrate into a key commodity area, safeguarding supplies but also expanding our capabilities and product & service offerings.”

The acquisition of PPF will help Wasdell to strengthen and expand its potential as a fully integrated supplier to its growing client base within the life science and medical device sector.

With more than 40 years of experience, Planned Packaging serves global medical device manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies in the UK, Europe and the Americas.

The company supplies a range of pre-made easy-peel pouches, high barrier foil films, and semi-rigid materials for processing across thermoforming lines.

Planned Packaging has the capacity to custom print on a range of materials, and also helps customers in the selection of suitable packaging solutions

The firm has also introduced 100% recyclable and biodegradable solutions, as a result of increasing demand for sustainable materials.

According to the company, the products distributed comply with ISO 11607 / MDR requirements and are manufactured in an ISO 8 cleanroom environment.

Wasdell Group chairman Martin Tedham said: “Planned Packaging is a perfect fit due to its synergies within the existing Wasdell operations, a shared customer base, operating within the same sectors as well as a growing demand for the assembly and packaging of medical devices seen within Wasdell’s outsourced packaging services.”

In May 2019, Wasdell acquired Honeywood, a specialist pharmaceutical manufacturer and packager located in Northampton, UK.

Wasdell is a contract service partner that provides end-to-end supply chain services. With multiple sites in Europe, the company supports customers ranging from clinical to commercial supply, with a focus on flexible, small batch packaging and oral liquid manufacturing.