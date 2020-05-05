Wasdell seeks to meet the increasing demand for its manufacturing and packaging capabilities from pharmaceutical and biotech clients

Wasdell plans to boost its manufacturing capability. (Credit: Thomas Breher from Pixabay)

Wasdell Group (Wasdell), a UK-based outsourcing partner for pharmaceutical companies, has announced plans to invest in new packaging equipment for its manufacturing facilities located in the UK and Ireland.

The multi-million-pound investment forms part of the company’s efforts to meet the increasing demand for its manufacturing and packaging capabilities from clients in pharmaceutical and biotech industries.

Wasdell CEO Vincent Dunne said: “We are committed to continual investment into our capabilities. In addition to meeting increased demand, our new packaging equipment will allow us to maintain the swift turnaround times and flexible service we are well known for in the industry.

“This investment is at an exciting stage in the growth of the group, and part of a long-term investment plan to expand our capacity & capabilities.”

Wasdell to invest in equipment for blister and bottle lines

Wasdell plans to invest in equipment for its vial labelling, blister and bottle lines, stability chambers and cold storage capacity at its facilities across the UK and Ireland.

Wasdell Group chairman Martin Tedham said: “The investment will also support our expanding customer base, particularly US life sciences companies, as they continue to source a provider that can readily navigate the European market and specialises in small-mid batch sizes.”

Recently, Wasdell has closed the acquisition of Planned Packaging Limited & Planned Packaging Films Limited (PPF), a supplier of specialised packaging solutions to customers in the medical device and pharmaceutical sectors.

Wasdell is a contract service partner that provides end-to-end supply chain services. With multiple sites in Europe, the company supports customers ranging from clinical to commercial supply, with a focus on flexible, small batch packaging and oral liquid manufacturing.