Waitrose will end multibuy shrinkwrap use on all its tinned grocery products. (Credit: Waitrose & Partners.)

Supermarket chain Waitrose has pledged to stop using plastic wrap on all of its own label tinned grocery products.

The move forms part of the company’s efforts to eliminate single-use plastic and significantly phase out non-recyclable plastic from all of its packaging by 2021.

Last year, Waitrose completed the testing of the removal of shrinkwrap on tinned multibuys.

The shrinkwrap is planned to be permanently removed on all Waitrose tinned food including baked beans, kidney beans, sweetcorn, chopped and plum tomatoes and tuna.

Waitrose & Partners canned food buyer Claire Mitchell said: “Our essential Waitrose tinned food has been selling in record numbers since March and we want to ensure that we can continue to give customers the best quality and value, without passing on the plastic on such popular products.

“Our customers expect us to keep tackling plastic, which includes eliminating single use shinkwrap on our multibuys.

“This is a significant step towards our plan to phase out non-recyclable plastic from all our packaging by 2021.”

Waitrose has already removed plastic from cans of essential Waitrose kidney beans and sweetcorn, with others following the coming months.

In April, Waitrose & Partners announced the launch of a fully-recyclable ‘wine in a tube’ packaging in collaboration with Italian producer Orion Wines.

The new ‘bag in tube’ range is 100% recyclable and contains the equivalent of three glass bottles. When opened, the wine said to remain fresh for at least 10 days longer than 75cl bottle.