The new ‘bag in tube’ range is 100% recyclable and contains the equivalent of three glass bottles of wine

The 100% recyclable new ‘bag in tube’ range contains the equivalent of three 75cl glass bottles of wine. (Credit: Waitrose & Partners.)

UK-based supermarket chain Waitrose & Partners has launched a fully-recyclable ‘wine in a tube’ packaging in collaboration with Italian producer Orion Wines.

The new ‘bag in tube’ range is 100% recyclable and contains the equivalent of three glass bottles. When opened, the wine said to remain fresh for at least 10 days longer than 75cl bottle.

Alessandro Michelon, the head winemaker at Orion Wines, has made the wines – the Maree d’Ione Fiano, Puglia and the Terre di Faiano Rosso, Puglia – that are both organic and vegan.

The supermarket chain said that they are already popular with Waitrose shoppers in a bottle format.

Waitrose Buyer Marien Rodriguez said: “This is an important step forward in our efforts to become the leading sustainable retailer in the UK. These beautifully Italian wines offer customers the possibility to enjoy wine in a sustainable way.

“They are organic, vegan and come in a beautifully designed, fully recyclable and convenient tube. The demand from our customers for more sustainable products and packaging, as well as organic and vegan wine, continues to rise and we feel these wines are the perfect addition to our range.”

Waitrose adds two new wines from “bag-in-box” experts When in Rome

The supermarket chain has also added two new wines from “bag-in-box” experts When in Rome in collaboration with Phillip Schofield, who is a Waitrose Weekend wine writer.

The new 2.25l box, which is made with a recyclable inner bag, is eco-friendly and is equivalent to three bottles of wine.

Phillip has selected an Italian Falanghina that is produced by Antica Hirpinia from its vineyards which are located just outside Taurasi, in the Campanian region of southwest Italy.

In November last year, Waitrose & Partners has launched an Unpacked refillables trial at its newly refurbished store in Abingdon, UK.