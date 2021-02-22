A major portion of Easter egg packaging is produced using recycled materials, including the Waitrose Squiggle Eggs

Waitrose has announced the reduction of plastic by almost half on Easter egg packaging. (Credit: Waitrose & Partners)

UK-based supermarket chain Waitrose & Partners has announced the reduction of single-use plastic by almost half on all its own-brand Easter eggs and confectionery, as part of its sustainable efforts.

Waitrose’s own brand Easter eggs will consist of approximately half the amount (44%) of plastic and 18% less card, thereby enabling to have a quarter less packaging overall for the Easter confectionery range.

A significant portion of Easter egg packaging is produced using recycled materials, including the Waitrose Squiggle Eggs and Milk Chocolate Hen with Speckled Eggs from 80% recycled content.

Waitrose stated that 99.7% of the Easter range packaging is currently extensively recycled.

The latest move will allow the company to achieve its target to make all packaging either widely recycled, reusable or home compostable by 2023.

Waitrose is also eliminating single-use plastic across its seasonal range of mugs, plates, cups and decorations, which can all be reused.

Also, the supermarket chain initiated the introduction of its refillable range in some of its shops in 2019 with Waitrose Unpacked.

Waitrose packaging development manager Christina Capellaro said: “For many years, Easter eggs have been wrapped in foil, protected in plastic and covered in cardboard.

“To many, this seems excessive and is an area where we know we can make a real difference. So this Easter, our customers can enjoy the same great taste with less packaging.”

In September last year, Waitrose pledged to avoid the use of plastic wrap on all of its own label tinned grocery products.