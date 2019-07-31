Cartonifício Valinhos’ pulper is designed for breaking down the suspension of fibres extracted from the recovered paper and board

Image: Voith retrofits Cartonifício Valinhos’ pulper in Brazil. Photo: courtesy of Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA.

Voith has completed the retrofit of a pulper to improve paper quality for Cartonifício Valinhos, a Brazilian manufacturer of packaging board.

Located in the Brazilian state of São Paulo, Cartonificio Valinhos is engaged in the production of paper kraft, cover and white top liner papers, coils, sheets, and corrugated boxes.

The pulper is designed for breaking down the suspension of fibres extracted from the recovered paper and board, during the papermaking process.

In order to ensure appropriate operating parameters for subsequent processes, the pulping systems are operated based on primary parameters such as consistency, temperature, mechanical stress and residence time.

Pulper retrofit increases Cartonifício Valinhos’ paper quality

Cartonifício Valinhos’ production line supports the use of 100% recovered paper and board as raw material.

The retrofit of the pulper has resulted in improved paper quality and a 10% higher processing capacity for Cartonifício Valinhos, Voith said.

Prior to the retrofit, the pulper faced continuous disruptions due to contaminant build-up.

In May 2019, paper manufacturer Forestal y Papelera Concepción has installed the Voith’s VForm hydrofoil system at its paper mill located in the city of Concepción, Chile.

The VForm is a set of adjustable ceramic hydrofoils and is designed to improve the quality and mechanical properties of paper by promoting the higher activity of the fibre suspension.

Forestal y Papelera Concepción plant manager Maurício Silva said: “The starch savings in the machine’s wet end alone paid back our investment for the VForm.

“The VForm helped us achieve higher strength properties, which translated into chemical savings, and this paid for our investment in less than a year.”

Voith offers a broad portfolio of systems, products, services, and digital application. Employing more than 19,000 people, the firm serves customers in energy, oil & gas, paper, raw materials and transport & automotive industries. It operates in over 60 countries.

Group Division Voith Paper, a unit of Voith, provides a range of technologies, services, components and products on the market as well as paper manufacturers solutions.