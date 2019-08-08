Voith’s new SupremeFilm roll cover works well in the Voith Speed Sizer AT, and is also suitable for challenging applications in film presses produced by other manufacturers.

Image: SupremeFilm is Voith’s new high-performance PU roll cover for film presses. Photo: courtesy of Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA.

With SupremeFilm, Voith is enhancing its product range for film presses with a new high-performance roll cover made from polyurethane (PU).

To positively influence paper characteristics like printability, coating and starch are applied to the paper in the coating and sizing section using applicator units. Voith’s new SupremeFilm roll cover works well in the Voith Speed Sizer AT, and is also suitable for challenging applications in film presses produced by other manufacturers.

“For years, PU roll covers have been successful high-end solutions for the press section,” explains Ralf Moser, Global Product Manager Finishing Section at Voith. “We are now exploiting the excellent qualities of this material, which we have adapted specifically to the requirements of the film press.”

SupremeFilm is characterized by an extremely homogeneous and constant film transfer. Beyond that, it retains its surface roughness over its entire service life thanks to Voith’s innovative filler material concept. This ensures ideal application for paper grades with high quality specifications. Moreover, the PU material is highly abrasion-resistant, which results in longer grinding intervals and consistent profile 2-sigma values.

Sappi’s Ehingen paper mill was one of the first customers to successfully use the new SupremeFilm roll cover in the film press.

We aim to be constantly evolving and continually making our production more efficient. To enable this, new technologies were necessary. This was also the reason why we opted to use a promising new development with Voith. Dietmar Muser, Manager Paper Mill, Sappi Ehingen GmbH

“And this paid off, as the already very good results got even better. SupremeFilm allowed us to keep the 2-sigma profiles constant over an unprecedented installation period. This means that we achieved our main goal of producing perfect paper quality. In addition, we benefited from reduced maintenance costs and a longer run time between roll changes.”

Source: Company Press Release