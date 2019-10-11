Ilim Group aims to produce up to 600,000 tonnes of kraftliner per year at Ust-Ilimsk plant in Russia

Image: Ilim plans to produce up to 600,000 tons of kraftliner per year at its new plant in Ust-Ilimsk. Photo: courtesy of Thanks for your Like • donations welcome from Pixabay.

Russia-based pulp and paper producer Ilim Group has selected technology group Voith as full-line supplier, including kraftliner machine, for the new manufacturing plant in Ust-Ilimsk, Eastern Siberia.

Starting in 2021, Ilim plans to produce up to 600,000 tonnes of kraftliner per year at the Ust-Ilimsk plant.

As a key partner in the project, Voith will assume full responsibility for the project and provide Process Line Package (PLP) to simplify the project handling, thus reducing costs.

Ilim’s new manufacturing facility will be commissioned in 2021

Additionally, Voith will provide all system components, including screens for each section, as well as comprehensive Papermaking 4.0 digitising technologies to increase efficiency, product quality and machine availability.

Voith’s Papermaking 4.0 digitising technologies include OnCare.Health and OnCare.Asset as well as OnEfficiency.Strength.

The scope of supply includes two BlueLine refining lines, comprehensive training measures, electrical equipment and the entire drive system of the plant, which will feature PM 1 machine.

The PM 1, which will feature Voith’s XcelLine, will have production capacity of up to 2,150 tonnes of kraftliner per day with basis weights between 80gm and 175gm per square metre, making it the most powerful of its kind in the world, Voith said.

Ilim Group general director Xenia Sosnina said: “We know this market well and see its opportunities. The contract we have signed is one of the largest contracts in the history of the Russian pulp and paper industry.

“Voith Paper, a leading manufacturer of paper and board machines with the highest level of automation and digitalization, has become our partner under this project. Our project will be one of the most advanced high-tech projects in the global pulp and paper industry, and will provide the Asian market with the volumes of high quality products it demands.”

In August 2019, Voith was selected to supply the complete BlueLine stock preparation line for the Papierfabrik Palm’s Aalen-Neukochen paper mill in Germany.

Under the terms of the contract, Voith will supply the entire stock preparation unit from feed-in of the recovered paper to the finished stock. The unit will have the capacity to produce 2,200 tonnes of stock per day.