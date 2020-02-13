Voith to supply stock preparation system for GPI’s Kalamazoo mill in US

Voith’s BlueLine stock preparation system is selected by GPI for new Coated Recycled Board machine

GPI’s new board machine will have capacity to manufacture CRB grades. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

Germany-based Voith has been selected by Graphic Packaging International (GPI), a paper-based packaging solutions firm, to provide a complete recycled stock preparation system for its new coated recycled board (CRB) machine being built in Kalamazoo, Michigan in the US.

Under the contract, Voith will install a BlueLine stock preparation system at the packaging firm’s Kalamazoo facility.

GPI engineering and technology senior vice-president Rusty Miller said: “We have worked with Voith in the past on recycled fibre systems and we are confident their system will also meet the needs of this new project.”

The BlueLine stock preparation system will comprise Voith’s BlueLine products and a water, sludge and reject handling system.

Voith to install recycled stock preparation system by 2021

As part of the contract, Voith plans to complete the installation of the new systems at the GPI’s mill by the end of 2021.

Voith Paper North America president David Buchanan said: “We are happy to be partnering with Graphic Packaging International again, and we are eager to help them get their new machine online.

“This is our fifth complete OCC order in North America recently, and our goal continues to be about successfully delivering these systems to our customers while also achieving a high level of customer satisfaction.”

In October 2019, Finnish automation technology services provider Valmet was selected by GPI to supply coated board machine for the installation at Kalamazoo mill.

Scheduled for operational in the first half of 2022, the new coated board machine will be used to produce sustainable packaging with better product quality.

The new board machine will hold the capacity to manufacture CRB grades, including white line chipboard, with an annual capacity of around 500,000 short tons.

GPI provides paper-based packaging solutions for a wide variety of products. It serves clients in food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products industries.