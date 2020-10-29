The conversion project is expected to make the Kingsport Mill a premier lightweight containerboard facility in North America

Domtar, a US-based producer of uncoated free-sheet paper, has signed an agreement with Voith to supply equipment to convert the paper machine at its Kingsport mill in Tennessee, US.

As per the deal, Voith will provide equipment and technical services to convert the paper machine to produce recycled containerboard including high-performance lightweight packaging grades, as well as industry-standard grades.

Domtar president and CEO John Williams said: “We are pleased to continue our partnership with Voith as we repurpose our Kingsport Mill to enter the containerboard market.

“Voith is an ideal partner for this project, able to provide the entire scope of supply from raw material receipt to finished product.”

Domtar said that Voith will play an important role in its entry into the containerboard market by helping in developing modern recycled containerboard machine.

In August this year, Voith has agreed to provide a complete recycled stock preparation system for Domtar’s Kingsport Mill, including water, sludge and reject handling systems designed to maximise both efficiency and quality.

Kingsport mill conversion project to be completed in 2022

Planned to be completed in 2022, the conversion project is expected to make the Kingsport Mill a premier lightweight containerboard facility in North America.

It will have the capacity to produce and market about 600,000 tonnes of high-quality recycled linerboard and corrugated medium annually.

Voith Paper Division Projects President Dr Michael Trefz said: “We worked closely with their teams to design the needed technical scope to produce the demanding grades they are planning for the machine and the market they are targeting.

“Conversion projects like this offer unique challenges and we’re proud that Domtar recognized our capabilities, experience and expertise in supporting this type of project.”

Domtar is investing $300m- $350m to convert its Kingsport manufacturing operations.