Vitamix has introduced a new food waste recycler, which will help transform food scraps into a nutrient-rich soil additive within hours.

The new food waste recycler, dubbed Vitamix FoodCycler FC-50, enables to create a nutrient-rich fertiliser and minimise food waste volume by up to 90%.

The recycled food compound can be blended into the garden as a fertiliser. It will also take up less space if it is discarded, as well as generate minimum methane without much smell.

Vitamix FoodCycler FC-50 is lightweight and easy-to-use

Vitamix is offering the new lightweight, easy-to-use, odourless and compact FoodCycler FC-50 with a food-waste collecting bucket, which provides the flexibility to move around the kitchen from countertop to sink when preparing meals.

The bucket, which is dishwasher-safe, features a lid that helps to keep the cast-iron bucket on the kitchen counter and the recycler unit in a garage, laundry room or pantry.

For the processing of food waste, the bucket has to be placed in the unit and press the power button. Later, the FoodCycler FC-50 softly agitates the food waste, in addition to aerating and heating it.

Vitamix has also added a specially formulated carbon filter to the FoodCycler FC-50 unit that allows eliminating odours and harmful methane gases, making it suitable for indoor use, such as under the sink or in a mudroom.

The FoodCycler FC-50 has the capacity to recycle meat, dairy products, pet food and small bones from fish or chicken, in addition to vegetable and fruit scraps.

According to the company, the new recycler needs between four and eight hours to turn food scraps into a dry, odourless powder, which is the soil amendment.

Designed to replace the Vitamix FC-30, the new food recycler is provided with various improvements such as processing time, filter life and a lid for the bucket.

The FoodCycler FC-50, which is available with a grey and black shell, can be used anywhere with one cubic foot of space.

Vitamix strategy, business insights, brand and marketing operations vice president Scott Hackman said: “So we conducted an independent study and discovered that there are significant obstacles to composting for many people.

“We wanted to make a year-round food recycling option available to everyone who is environmentally oriented, including those with limited outdoor space or those living in colder climates. The FoodCycler FC-50 is our answer.”

