Viridor’s Crayford Materials Recycling Facility to process about 24,000 tonnes of dry mixed recycling per annum from Ealing’s 131,000 households

Viridor to process about 24,000 tonnes of dry mixed recycling per annum. (Credit: Viridor)

Recycling and energy recovery company Viridor has been awarded a contract by West London Waste Authority on behalf of the London Borough of Ealing in the UK to transport and process Ealing Council’s mixed dry recycling.

The five-year re-contract, which is valued £10m, follows the contract signed by Viridor with the council in 2016.

Viridor will continue to receive Ealing’s recycling, including paper, glass, household plastics, card, and aluminium cans.

Under the new contract, the company will process about 24,000 tonnes per annum of dry mixed recycling from Ealing’s 131,000 households, at its Crayford Materials Recycling Facility.

Viridor commercial director Paul Ringham said: “Ealing continues to drive the recycling agenda forward to the benefit of the environment and its residents.

“Through Viridor’s investment in advanced recycling technology and material reprocessing facilities, we are well placed to help the council achieve its recycling targets. Residents can have confidence that their efforts at home really do make a difference to the UK’s circular economy.”

Viridor to work with the council to increase recycling

Viridor local authority development head Simon Prior said: “Viridor will work with the council to increase recycling and prevent the valuable materials from being lost to the non-recyclable waste stream.

Ealing Council Environment and Highways cabinet member Mik Sabiers said: “Ealing currently recycles more than 50% of household waste, which is the one of the best records in London.”

Annually, Viridor’s Crayford Materials Recycling Plant receives 300,000 tonnes of co-mingled recyclate for processing from 29 local authorities.

In May this year, Viridor has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Plastic Energy to work on a project to bolster the UK’s circular economy.