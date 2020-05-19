The project aims to return up to 30,000 tonnes of previously un-recycled plastic every year to the economy

Viridor will provide low-density plastic film to the new chemical recycling plant. (Credit: Viridor)

UK recycling and energy recovery company Viridor has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Plastic Energy to work on a project to bolster the circular economy in the UK.

Expected to be finalised by the end of 2023, the project aims to return up to 30,000 tonnes of previously un-recycled plastic, every year to the economy as well as prioritising resource and energy efficiency.

The collaboration allows Viridor to provide low-density plastic film to Plastic Energy’s chemical recycling plant.

Viridor managing director Phillip Piddington said: “This project is further evidence of Viridor’s ongoing commitment to investment and innovation to push the boundaries of what is recycled and reprocessed in the United Kingdom.

“We are very proud to be working with Plastic Energy to develop a project which further demonstrates how all waste can be considered a resource and not rubbish and that collaboration is the key to achieving our green economy goals.”

New chemical recycling plant to be co-located with Viridor’s energy recovery facility

The project involves the construction of a chemical recycling plant co-located with a Viridor energy recovery facility.

The recycling facility will be equipped to produce recycled oils (TACOIL) by processing the plastic waste, for use as a feedstock to create virgin-quality recycled plastic materials.

Plastic Energy founder and CEO Carlos Monreal said: “We are delighted to support the development of an integrated site with Viridor in the UK and provide a solution for plastics previously not recycled.

“Chemical recycling will support government’s goal to move towards a circular economy and to increase recycling rates for plastics, effectively making plastic waste a valuable resource.”

Earlier this year, Viridor and international consumer goods corporation Procter & Gamble (P&G) have agreed on a five-year contract for the supply of recycled plastic.