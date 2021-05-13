The new V4230 black ink will offer better abrasion resistance on rigid HDPE containers such as cleaner spray bottles, detergent bottles, shampoo/conditioner bottles and motor oil bottles

Videojet Technologies has introduced a new MEK-based continuous inkjet (CIJ) ink, which offers better resistance on high-density polyethylene (HDPE) thermoplastic polymer.

Videojet’s new ink also shows fine adhesion and abrasion resistance when printed on multiple materials found in CPG packaging, including low-density polyethylene (LDPE), polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene.

The ink also works better on plastic pipes, wire and cable insulation, and flexible films, as well as acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), aluminium, polystyrene, polyvinylchloride (PVC), polycarbonate, polyester, steel and nylon.

Part of the Videojet iQMark family of supplies, the new V4230 black is resistant to various acids, bases, mineral spirits and oils.

Videojet stated that its ink is compliant with the Swiss Food Packaging Ordinance and it is free from materials included on the European Printing Ink Association (EuPIA) Exclusion List.

Videojet supplies business unit manager Sherry Washburn said: “Videojet is pleased to offer this ink that meets customer demands for superior adhesion.

“It is specifically engineered for use in productive and easy-to-use Videojet CIJ printers, like the Videojet 1580, to produce high-quality codes, text, expiration dates, logos and bar codes, including 2D DataMatrix, even at high speeds and in continuous production environments.”

In February this year, Videojet introduced a new Videojet 1880 CIJ printer that will help users to avoid manufacturing downtime using advanced and digitally-enabled technology.