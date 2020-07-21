Vine will work with startups, mid-size and Fortune 1000 companies to detect market and consumer insights, as well as develop packaging strategies to create advanced designs from concept to completion

Vine provides functional packaging to meet Amazon's stringent standards. (Credit: Devanath from Pixabay)

US-based packaging and facility solutions distributor Veritiv has launched Vine, which offers packaging design and strategy, testing, material analysis and international sourcing capabilities.

Vine, along with its team, will work to fill the gap between ideas and execution, as well as pair innovation and design creativity with testing and supply chain expertise.

Vine managing director and Veritiv global packaging design director Matt Reddington said: “Vine provides customers tailored and smart packaging solutions that enrich customer engagement and drive brand loyalty. We understand the importance and impact of elevating the brand through packaging and can deliver the results our customers demand.”

Vine collaborates with startups, mid-size and Fortune 1000 companies to detect market and consumer insights and from that frame packaging strategies to create advanced designs from concept to completion.

Vine, which offers an end-to-end solution, is said to formalise advanced packaging strategy, design and manufacturing-ready solutions with a range of materials from major global suppliers.

Vine also offers packaging testing services to Amazon’s sellers, merchants and manufacturers

With Amazon’s APASS certification, Vine can offer packaging testing services to Amazon’s sellers, merchants and manufacturers.

It will also offer design services for inventive and functional packaging to meet Amazon’s stringent standards and create efficiencies through less damage and enhanced materials sourcing.

With the support of Veritiv, Vine offers clients access to extensive supplier production resources, a worldwide team of material specialists, and supply chain experts.

Veritiv chairman and CEO Mary Laschinger said: “The formation of Vine extends our commitment and formalizes our offering to provide solutions from concept to delivery for those companies seeking a compelling and differentiated packaging strategy.”

