The recyclable and compostable thermal solution is capable of maintaining temperatures of -4°F to -94°F for up to 96 hours

Vericool’s sustainable thermal solution for shipping COVID-19 vaccines. (Credit: Business Wire)

Vericool, a manufacturer of environmentally-friendly packaging solutions, has developed recyclable and compostable cooler for shipping Covid-19 vaccines.

The new sustainable thermal solution has been designed to maintain temperatures of -4°F to -94°F for up to 96 hours.

Additionally, the shipping solution eliminates the use of millions of EPS (Styrofoam) coolers that are not biodegradable and non-environmentally friendly.

Vericool CEO and founder Darrell Jobe said: “Vericool believes that vaccinating the masses should not come at the cost of our environment and that public health and the health of our environment are not mutually exclusive.

“I designed a solution that we are quickly bringing to the marketplace that can meet the global distribution demand that does not devastate our global landscape and marine life. Vericool should be the solution for pharmaceutical/ medical companies.”

Vericool to finalise third-party qualifications for vaccine shipping containers

Upon finalising third-party qualifications in two-three weeks, the company intends to commence delivery of the new vaccine shipping containers in January 2021.

Available in small to medium size, the high-performing compostable shippers have already completed all in-house testing, the firm said.

The ready-to-go shippers, which are manufactured in the US, can transport eight to 16 syringe dosages.

Vericool packaging engineer Sydney Goodbody said: “We saw the need to respond during this public health crisis that can be solved with environmentally friendly products, and Vericool designed the solution to meet that need.

“It is incredibly rewarding to concept and bring to market a product that impacts more than 7.8 billion people worldwide.”

The packaging firm said that it is currently working on designing bulk shipments to meet greater needs.

Earlier this year, the company has raised $19.1m in a new round of financing.

Based in California, US, Vericool develops, manufactures, and distributes ISTA and ASTM qualified, environmentally friendly packaging solutions to the food, healthcare, and pharmaceutical industries.