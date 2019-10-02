The new treatment equipment needed to be installed in the existing, limited plant space, without any civil modification

Image: The skid-mounted reverse osmosis system. Photo: courtesy of Veolia.

Veolia Water Technologies South Africa recently commissioned a new water treatment plant for Refrigerantes Spar Mozambique Lda, a bottling plant contracted to bottle Coca-Cola and other soft drink products in Mozambique.

Veolia replaced the entire water treatment plant, which treats a nominal flow of 15 m3/hour (with a peak of 20 m3/hour) of water from the municipal bulk supply, and a supplementing borehole, to the quality standards for ingredient water required by Coca-Cola.

This included new dual media filters, activated carbon filters, a reverse osmosis system (including CIP system) and an ultraviolet treatment system. All ancillary equipment, such as pumps, piping and valves, were also replaced as part of the plant upgrade.

The new treatment equipment needed to be installed in the existing, limited plant space, without any civil modifications. The RO, CIP and UV systems are mounted on skid frames and Veolia executed the necessary re-engineering to interface the new technologies with the remaining concrete storage tanks and treated water tank. The RO system is part of Veolia’s standard RO package, integrated into an engineered solution and modified slightly to comply with the client’s strict hygiene standards.

Veolia will also supply the required water treatment chemicals for the plant, including Hydrex™ coagulants and flocculants, RO speciality chemicals (such as antiscalants, cleaning and CIP chemicals), hygiene chemicals and other miscellaneous and commodity chemicals. These chemicals are manufactured at Veolia’s new 6 600 m2 Hydrex® chemical blending facility in Pomona, Johannesburg.

Veolia will support the plant with specialist maintenance and other services as required by Refrigerantes Spar Mozambique.

The project is Veolia’s latest water treatment plant installation in Mozambique, and adds to the company’s expanding portfolio of projects in the African food and beverage industry.

Source: Company Press Release