Resource management firm Veolia has further invested £1m at its Dagenham plastic recycling facility in East London, UK.

The company has used the funding to support the expansion of its plastic recycling capacity.

Veolia has purchased new granulator new processing kit and upgraded the washing process by using the funding, helping the company to increase food grade production by 20% and meet the increasing need and interest of manufactures.

Veolia UK is the founding member of the UK’s Plastics Pact, which is a collaborative initiative launched to create a circular economy for plastics.

Under the pact, Veolia has worked with Unilever to launch a new type of black pigment for its personal care bottles, which can be detected by Veolia’s infra-red scanners and recycled.

The company also unveiled a reverse vending machine in Kings Cross to enable members of the public to recycle bottles and receive a voucher worth 10% off the bill at Leon.

Veolia chief technology and innovation officer Richard Kirkman said: “The UK Plastics Pact has given a boost to the industry that was needed to make plastic recycling a reality. Since the launch we have seen demand increase and so we had to ensure our site was working efficiently to meet demand.

“This is an opportunity for an industry that is getting bad press to become sustainable and this investment shows our commitment to make this a reality. It will help to increase the amount the UK recycles and encourage recyclable materials and designs for products, and discourage the use of harder to recycle options such as black plastic and polystyrene yogurt pots.”

Veolia is also the member of the cross value chain Alliance to End Plastic Waste (AEPW), which currently included around 30 member companies.

The alliance has committed more than $1bn (£791m) and aims to invest $1.5bn (£1.18bn) over the next five years for the reduction of plastic waste in the environment.

AEPW will also involve in the development of scalable solutions to minimise and manage plastic waste and promote solutions for used plastics.