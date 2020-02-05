Designed to bridge the gap between manufacturers and recyclers, the new academy helps businesses to understand the packaging circularity and future-proof their packaging designs

Veolia launches Sustainable Packaging Academy to tackle packaging waste problems. (Credit: Veolia)

Veolia has launched a Sustainable Packaging Academy as part of its efforts to increase the circular economy and tackle the problem of packaging waste.

The new academy is expected to make easier for the manufacturers to tackle the packaging waste problem and help them to improve environmental credentials.

Designed to close the link between producers and recyclers, the Sustainable Packaging Academy helps businesses to understand the packaging circularity and future-proof their packaging designs.

Claimed to be the first of its kind, the academy aims to provide a new route for the industry to achieve a circular economy for all types of packaging and ensure materials can be easily collected, recycled and returned to industry for re-use.

Veolia UK and Ireland chief technology and innovation officer Richard Kirkman said: “We all know the impact of packaging on the environment, and the launch of our Sustainable Packaging Academy will further strengthen our work with manufacturers, industry bodies, and local authorities in the drive to ensure that it is all recyclable.

“If we are to deliver on the huge surge in public interest in our sector we must put the Resources & Waste strategy into practice in a way that can be understood by people inside, and outside, the industry.”

Academy members will be able to take advantage of the latest reports and design guides

The members who join the academy will be able to take advantage of the latest reports and design guides as well as Veolia expertise in the latest recycling technologies.

They will also be able to stay ahead of legislative changes and work in partnership to develop bespoke solutions that boost sustainability.

Veolia said that the new initiative is aimed at anyone involved in packaging design, environment, supply chain or sustainability roles in key sectors that include food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and chemicals, retail or packaging manufacture.

In May 2019, Dutch flexible packaging producer and distributor LC Packaging has partnered with Veolia Netherlands to reduce flexible packaging waste across the world.