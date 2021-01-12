Valvoline is providing FlexFill packaging in two gear oil grades - SAE 75W-90 and SAE 75W-140

Valvoline launches new FlexFill packaging solution. (Credit: PRNewswire / Valvoline Inc.)

US-based lubricants and automotive services provider Valvoline has introduced a new gear-oil packaging solution called FlexFill to better serve its customers.

The new patented FlexFill bag will enable customers to easily change synthetic gear oil, thereby delivering a less wasteful automotive do-it-yourself (DIY) experience.

Valvoline chief marketing officer Heidi Matheys said: “FlexFill is designed for use in tight spaces and to reduce product waste, giving users the satisfaction of utilizing every bit of gear oil purchased and doing so with less overall difficulty.”

FlexFill’s advanced packaging has been designed to reduce waste and offer an easier user experience even in compact spaces.

Valvoline is offering FlexFill packaging in two gear oil grades – SAE 75W-90 and SAE 75W-140.

FlexFill packaging is available at various retail outlets across the US, including Advance, AutoZone Meijer and Walmart. It is also available on Amazon.

Valvoline chief research and development officer Roger England said: “Every day, we work to create solutions for our users, whether those solutions create better protection for vehicles, enhance the lifespan of an automobile or provide time-saving, environmentally sound options for DIYers.

“Valvoline’s product and packaging engineers will continue to innovate in every area – from design to products and services – to meet the needs of our ever-evolving customers.”

In October 2017, Valvoline introduced new Easy Pour Bottle for customers in the automotive industry. The company developed the packaging to easily change oil, providing a simplified shopping solution for the automotive do-it-yourself (DIY) customers.

With sales in over 140 countries, Valvoline manages and franchises nearly 1,500 quick-lube locations. The company also sells Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals.