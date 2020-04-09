Valmet will deliver three Valmet Paper Labs automated board and paper testing systems to Palm’s mills

Valmet Paper Lab is an automated board and paper testing laboratory. (Credit: Valmet)

Valmet, a global developer and supplier of process technologies, has been awarded a contract to supply Valmet Paper Lab, a modular and scalable automated paper testing system for grades of paper and board, to Germany’s Papierfabrik Palm (Palm).

Under the contract, Valmet will deliver three Valmet Paper Labs automated board and paper testing laboratories to Palm’s Descartes mill in France as well as Wörth and Aalen-Neukochen mills in Germany.

Valmet Paper Lab is designed to deliver accurate and rapid measurement results, which can be used either as a quality stamp for the end-product or for the board machine operation optimisation.

Valmet Paper Lab systems to be delivered in 2020

Featuring a large scope of measurements for the board application quality stamp, the Valmet Paper Lab systems are planned to be delivered to Palm by the end of 2020.

At the Palm Aalen-Neukochen mill, Valmet will also be responsible for the supply of a containerboard machine (PM 5) with extensive packages of mill-wide automation and services.

Valmet board and paper analyzers business manager Bogdan Pavlovic said: “Palm Group has awarded Valmet by selecting us as the supplier of their end-product quality analyzer.

“It is a significant milestone that the 300th Valmet Paper Lab unit will be delivered to the site where Valmet also supplies the world’s largest containerboard machine.”

Valmet said that the Valmet Paper Lab system provides users with an easy-to-learn and intuitive tool for paper and board property testing.

The Palm Group operates through two division including the paper division operating five paper mills, and the packaging division with 28 corrugated cardboard plants.

In March 2020, Valmet secured an order to supply a coated board making line (PM 2) to Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) business unit Guangxi Jingui Pulp and Paper’s (GJPP) Qinzhou mill in China.