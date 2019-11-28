Valmet will supply a new recovery boiler and an upgrade of the existing evaporator with a new super concentrator.

Image: Valmet to deliver key technology for renewal of the Husum pulp mill in Sweden. Photo: courtesy of Valmet.

Finnish automation technology services provider Valmet has signed an agreement with Metsä Board to supply key technology for the proposed renovation of the Husum pulp mill in Sweden.

The value of the order is not disclosed.

Under the contract, Valmet will deliver a new recovery boiler and an upgrade of the existing evaporator with a new super concentrator.

The contract is subjected to Metsä Board making the final investment decision after securing the environmental approval, which is anticipated in the second quarter of 2020.

Details of the key technologies supplied to Metsä Board

According to the contract, Valmet will be responsible for the delivery of a new recovery boiler with a capacity of 4,300tDS/d (tonnes dry solids a day), which will replace two old recovery boilers.

The features of the recovery boiler include high steam parameters and patented heat recovery from flue gas to combustion air.

Valmet said that it will also supply all auxiliary equipment for the recovery boiler along with electrification and instrumentation.

Metsä Board development senior vice president Ari Kiviranta said: “The planned investment in the recovery boiler will reduce the energy costs of the mill, improve the reliability of production and decrease the duration of the annual maintenance shutdown.

“Own electricity generation, entirely based on renewable biomass, will double and increase the self-sufficiency in electricity of the integrate to over 80 percent. The investment would be a substantial step to take us towards our target of 100% fossil free mills.”

The renovation of the existing evaporators along with a TUBEL Super Concentrator is expected to increase the final dry solids of the black liquor and this will increase the production of steam in the recovery boiler.

Additionally, the delivery includes Valmet Industrial Internet platform for connectivity for Performance Center services that allow the use of value-added applications in the future.

Earlier this month, Swedish pulp and paper manufacturer SCA chose Valmet to supply a new lime kiln and a fibreline upgrade for Obbola kraftliner expansion project in Sweden.