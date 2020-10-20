Shanying Paper is planning to commence the operations of the new container board making line by the end of 2021

Valmet will supply container board making line to Shanying Paper in China. (Credit: bluebudgie from Pixabay)

Valmet has secured an order to provide a new OptiConcept M container board making line to China-based Shanying Paper.

The new board making line (PM 52), along with an extensive package of automation, will be installed at Shanying Paper’s Zhaoqing mill in Guangdong.

OptiConcept M container board making line to produce kraft top liner grades

Shanying Paper will use the new OptiConcept M container board making line for the manufacturing of kraft top liner grades. It will also help the company to expand its business in Guangdong area.

Shanying Paper intends to commence the operations of PM 52 by the end of 2021. The scope of the deal includes the supply of a high-speed container board making line from broke collection to reel and winders for PM 52.

Valmet will also supply OptiFlo Foudrinier headboxes, OptiFormer Multi forming section and OptiPress Linear press section for the production of the quality base board.

In addition, the company will supply Optisizer film sizer, an Opticalender hard calender and OptiReel linear reel combined with transfer rails, OptiCart Stream parent roll cart, one OptiWin Drum two-drum winder and one OptiWin Drum two-drum base winder.

The wide automation package comprises a Valmet DNA automation system for process and drive controls, in addition to runnability and condition monitoring and Valmet IQ quality management solution.

Comprehensive Valmet paper machine clothing, spare parts and consumables packages will also be supplied, as part of the deal.

The 9,300-mm-wide (wire) board machine will manufacture kraft top liner grades With a design speed of 1,200m per minute, the machine has a daily capacity of around 1,920 tonnes.

PM 52 is said to follow the OptiConcept M board making line deliveries of Shanying Huazhong PM 21, which was commenced in December 2019 and PM 23, which was begun in September this year.

Valmet has also provided five other board making lines to Shanying International.

Valmet sales manager Hannu Savonen said: “Our earlier references are really good, which was an excellent base for the project. Valmet has proved to be flexible and reacted fast to the customer’s requirements and changes.

“The extensive automation package will be an excellent support in the start-up and for the line optimization after the start-up.”

In August this year, Valmet has been selected to deliver an advanced quality management system to PJSC Kyiv Cardboard and Paper Mill in Ukraine.