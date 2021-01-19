Shanying Paper intends to commence the operations of the new board making line by the first quarter of 2022

Valmet to deliver new container board making line to Shanying Paper. (Credit: bluebudgie from Pixabay)

Finnish company Valmet has secured an order to provide a new OptiConcept M container board making line to China-based Shanying Paper.

The new board making line (PM 53) along with extensive packages of automation and services will be installed at Zhaoqing mill in Guangdong.

Shanying Paper will use the new board making line for the production of test liner grades, in addition to continuing the expansion of its business in Guangdong area.

The new board making line is expected to become operational in the first quarter of 2022.

In October 2020, Valmet first secured an order to deliver an OptiConcept M container board making line to Shanying Paper.

Shanying Huazhong PM 21 and PM 23 have already commenced operations at the site. Valmet has also supplied six other board making lines to Shanying International.

The scope of the deal includes the supply of a high-speed container board making line from broke collection to reel and winder.

Valmet will also provide Foudrinier headboxes, OptiFormer Multi forming section, OptiPress Center press section and OptiRun Single dying section to manufacture base board.

The company will also supply an OptiSizer Film sizer, an OptiCalender Hard calendar and OptiReel Linear reel combined with transfer rails, OptiCart Stream parent roll cart and OptiWin Drum two-drum winder.

Valmet will provide the wide automation package, including DNA automation system for process and drive controls as well as runnability and condition monitoring and Valmet IQ quality management solution.

The 9,300-mm-wide (wire) board machine can manufacture test liner grades. With a design speed of 1,200m per minute, the machine has a daily capacity of up to 1,500 tonnes.

Valmet sales manager Hannu Savonen said: “The board machines PM 52 and PM 53 will be built at a completely new site. Shanying Paper benefits from the fact that the machines will be sister machines as personnel training can be done at the same time, and the amount of for example spare parts and spare rolls can be optimised.”