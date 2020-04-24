The Valmet IQ Induction Profiler and the Valmet IQ Steam Profiler will be installed on CCP’s PM3 machine

CPP produces a wide range of paper products. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

Finnish firm Valmet has been selected to supply profilers to Century Pulp and Paper (CPP) in the Indian state of Uttarakhand.

Under the contract, Valmet will supply Valmet IQ Induction Profiler and Valmet IQ Steam Profiler for installation on CCP’s Paper Machine 3 (PM3).

Valmet will deploy the new Valmet IQ Induction Profiler with IQ Caliper Control on PM3’s calendar section to help optimise the paper calliper profile.

Additionally, the Valmet IQ Steam Profiler steam box is planned for installation on couch helping to contribute to smoother steam distribution in cross direction as well as accurate zone definition in moisture profile control.

Century Pulp and Paper CEO J P Narain said: “We have already witnessed great technology and excellent service support from Valmet through PM3’s Valmet IQ Quality Control System. This was the main criterion to choose Valmet over others.”

New profilers to be integrated with existing Valmet IQ QCS reel

Valmet said that the new profilers will integrate with existing Valmet IQ QCS at reel on the PM3 to increase its production and improve end-product quality.

Valmet India automation sales & services head Pravin Tripathi said: “Customer’s decision is the best acknowledgement of our achievement on PM3’s reel section. We are happy to share the journey forward with CPP to further optimize the performance of PM3.”

The Finnish company plans to complete the installation of two profilers on the PM3 by September 2020.

CPP, a unit of Century Textile and Industries (CTIL), operates manufacturing plants in Lalkuan, Uttarakhand. It produces a wide range of paper products including writing and printing paper, tissue paper, and paper board.

Earlier this month, Valmet has agreed to supply the complete mill-wide Valmet DNA Distributed Control System (DCS) to India-based paper manufacturing firm JK Paper.