The PM 2 machine will feature three OptiFlo Foudrinier headboxes, OptiFormer Multi forming section and OptiPress Linear press section to produce the base board

The new board machine will produce ivory board grades. (Credit: _Alicja_ from Pixabay)

Finnish automation technology services provider Valmet has been selected to supply a coated board making line (PM 2) to Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) business unit Guangxi Jingui Pulp and Paper’s (GJPP) Qinzhou mill in China.

Under the contract, Valmet will deliver a high-speed coated board making line from broke collection to reel and winders.

The PM 2 will feature three OptiFlo Foudrinier headboxes, OptiFormer Multi forming section and OptiPress Linear press section to produce the base board.

As part of the contract, Valmet will supply four OptiCoat Jet blade coating stations designed to ensure the high coating quality as well as OptiCoat Dry air dryers.

The scope of the contract also includes delivery of complete process ventilation system for board machine with OptiAir high humidity hood and heat recovery and Center-driven OptiReel Linear reel combined with two OptiWin Drum two-drum winders.

The automation package includes Valmet DNA Automation System for process and drive controls as well as runnability and condition monitoring.

It also includes the Valmet IQ Quality Management Solution, which features scanning measurements, related machine and cross direction controls and profilers.

The Finnish firm plans to utilise Valmet Performance Center for the start-up and the further optimisation of the new board machine.

Valmet senior sales manager Timo Saresvuo said: “The most important target for GJPP was that PM 2 will be a high-capacity board machine line with state-of-the-art technology. The customer also emphasized the importance of low operating cost.”

The 8,850mm-wide (wire) board machine will have the capacity to produce ivory board grades (folding boxboard) with the basis weight range of 190-300 g/m2. The machine will have a daily capacity of approximately 3,800 tonnes.

PM 2 to become the world’s fastest coated board making machine

Upon commissioning scheduled in 2021, the PM 2 is expected to become the world’s fastest and very modern coated board making machine with the highest capacity, Valmet said.

APP currently operates Ningbo PM 4 machine, which is claimed to be the fastest folding box board (FBB) machine in the world. It was commissioned in 2014.

Last year, Valmet was awarded a contract to supply a board machine to JK Paper’s Fort Songadh Mill in India.