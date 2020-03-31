The renewed Valmet IQ Quality Management System enables papermakers to enhance quality across the complete value chain

The renewed Valmet IQ Quality Management System connects the quality data from fibre to finished product and takes a step towards an autonomous mill. (Credit: Valmet)

Finnish automation technology services provider Valmet has introduced an advanced IQ quality management system for pulp, tissue, paper, board and converting industries.

The renewed Valmet IQ Quality Management System enables papermakers to enhance quality across the complete value chain ranging from fibre to finished product, helping to improve process performance and increase savings across the process.

The advanced system applies the company’s latest innovations and expertise on pulp and paper quality management.

According to the company, its system incorporates the quality management of the complete production process, helping in the creation of an autonomous mill.

Valmet IQ’s new capabilities optimise the degree of automation and minimise the human role in the process.

Valmet IQ includes devices and applications to improve both process performance and end-product quality

Valmet IQ comprises the devices and applications, including scanners, measurements, profilers, machine vision, and quality control applications, required to monitor and enhance both process performance and end-product quality.

The new quality scanner family has been redesigned to better suit the demanding production environments.

All Valmet IQ scanners include stainless-steel exterior, improved diagnostics and new flexible sensor platform.

The new IQ Dryness and IQ Multipoint measurements have been redesigned ranging from the headbox to the real.

Developed and manufactured in Finland, the renewed Valmet IQ is compatible with the earlier generations.

Designed to seamlessly connect with Valmet’s industrial internet (VII) solutions, the advanced system uses the cloud-based solution to move and convert quality data from paper mills. It enables paper producers to use feedback directly from the converting process while optimising production performance and costs.

Valmet quality management systems director Marko Toskala said: “Valmet IQ extends from traditional quality controls to the retention and refining online optimization with wet end analyzers.

“The new moisture management solution optimizes the drying process from the wire-former section through the press and dryer section to the end of the reel. It will stabilize the process and improve the performance even further.”

