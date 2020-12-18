Valmet IQ web inspection system will be installed on the extrusion coating line of Stora Enso’s coating and laminating plant

The new system will be installed on an extrusion coating line that produce new dispersion barrier paperboard for paper cups and food packaging. (Credit: Juan Francia from Pixabay)

Finnish company Valmet has secured an order to provide its IQ web inspection system (WIS) to Stora Enso’s coating and laminating plant in Forshaga, Sweden.

Valmet will install the new system on Stora Enso’s extrusion coating line, which will enable to manufacture a new dispersion barrier paperboard for paper cups and food packaging.

The quality board, which is liquid and grease resistant during use, can be recycled. It breaks down similar to paper in the recycling process to offer a high yield of recovered fibre.

Stora Enso project manager Leif Karlsson said: “We looked in particular at delivery security, that our technical requirements were met and that there were service personnel available in our vicinity.

“The long experience and knowledge of streak detection also led us to choose Valmet as supplier for the new WIS system to Stora Enso Forshaga.”

Valmet IQ WIS delivers better and continuous online quality control to minimise the origins of web defects.

The scope of the third generation delivery consists of ultra-high resolution 8K dual-line TDI (time delay integration) cameras with advanced image processing and synchronised high power stroboscopic LED lighting.

Real-time and history defect maps, as well as defect details and trends, are provided via operator stations with precisely detailed defect classifications.

They offer precisely detailed defect classifications through multiple image defect analysis (MIDA), multi-geometry inspection and the latest software algorithms based on artificial intelligence (AI).

Valmet automation quality management solutions business manager Aki Torvinen said: “Valmet IQ Web Inspection System enables reliable identification of production that does not meet the highest quality criteria.

“With this industry-leading machine vision technology, the mill operators can quickly focus on specific quality problems and make necessary improvements to product quality and process efficiency.”

In September this year, Valmet signed an agreement to supply Industrial Internet solutions for the Metsä Board’s Kemi mill in Northern Finland to enhance productivity and end-product quality.