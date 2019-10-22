The new board machine will be used for the production of coated recycled board grades

Image: The new coated board machine will be installed at GPI’s mill in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Photo: courtesy of Graphic Packaging International, LLC.

Finnish automation technology services provider Valmet has secured a contract to supply coated board machine to Graphic Packaging International (GPI).

Expected to be operational in the first half of 2022, the new coated board machine will be installed at GPI’s mill in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US.

The company has invested in the latest coated board technology to provide its clients with sustainable packaging with better product quality, as well as help them meet cost competitiveness to produce coated recycled board (CRB) grades.

GPI engineering and technology senior vice president Rusty Miller said: “Valmet has offered us innovative yet proven technology to reach our high product quality targets.

“We have had a long and good cooperation with Valmet. Our relationship is based on mutual trust, which is very important in large projects like this one.”

Valmet’s new coated board machine will have an annual capacity of around 500,000 short tons

The new board machine will hold the capacity to manufacture CRB grades, including white line chip board, with an annual capacity of around 500,000 short tons.

With 1,334 employees and a network of 18 service, production and sales units across the US, Canada and Mexico, Valmet’s North American operations support the pulp, paper and energy industries.

The company’s machines manufacture 86 million tonnes of paper, board, tissue and pulp per annum.

Valmet North America area president Dave King said: “Valmet has a very good relationship with Graphic Packaging International, and we have had successful projects with them. We are happy to be involved in this important project to provide a new coated board machine in the United States.”

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, GPI offers paper-based packaging solutions for the product of the food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies.

In September this year, Valmet has been awarded a contract to supply a board machine to JK Paper’s Fort Songadh Mill in India. Valmet-supplied board machine is expected to be operational by the end of 2020.