Illustration of the Valmet Recovery Boiler. (Credit: Valmet)

Finnish firm Valmet has been awarded a contract to supply a fine paper making line with an extensive scope and a recovery boiler for Sun Paper’s pulp and paper mill in Beihai, China.

Under the contract, Valmet will deliver a complete fine paper making line (PM 1) from stock preparation to parent roll handling and two winders with related air, chemical and process systems.

The firm will also supply start-up packages for spare parts, consumables and paper machine clothing.

The scope of the supply includes automation package comprising Valmet DNA distributed control system, wet end analyzers and Valmet IQ quality management system with profilers.

With a design speed of 1,800 m/min, the 11,150mm-wide (wire) machine will have the capacity to produce wood-free uncoated paper grades in the basis weight range of 50-100g/m2.

Valmet will also be responsible for the delivery of a new high-power recovery boiler with a capacity of 4,600 tDS/d (tonnes dry solids a day).

Sun Paper recovery island project manager Fei Da said: “Our overall target of the project is to build a world-class mill. We wanted to choose advanced and reliable technology that is safe to operate.

“We chose Valmet based on the good cooperation in our previous projects. Valmet also met our targets well.”

Stock preparation line to be delivered for a different Sun Paper site

Valmet will also supply another stock preparation line for a different Sun Paper site and plans to commission the paper making line and the recovery boiler in 2021.

Planned to be built in two phases, the Sun Paper’s new greenfield mill in Beihai will have total pulp and paper capacity of 3.5 million tonnes annually. The mill is scheduled to be completed in approximately five years.

Valmet China area president Xiangdong Zhu said: “The key components and most of the engineering will be done in Finland, the rest locally in China. The workload is divided roughly half between Finland and China.”

