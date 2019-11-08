The latest renewal is the second extension for the agreement, which was signed in 2014

Finnish automation technology services provider Valmet has signed a multi-year agreement with Whakatane Mill, which is owned by SIG Corporation, for continuous performance service for Whakatane PM3 board line in New Zealand.

Whakatane Mill operates one board machine and an integrated stoneground wood pulp mill in New Zealand.

The mill is equipped to produce 140,000 tonnes of liquid packaging board and folding boxboard annually.

The performance agreement was extended for another three-year period following the initial signing in 2014.

The agreement renewal aims for Whakatane PM3 productivity and quality development

The latest renewal, the second extension for the agreement, aims for the continuous and systematic development of Whakatane PM3’s productivity and quality.

Whakatane Mill continuous improvement head Peter McLaverty said: “Valmet is an experienced service provider and supports us to get the most out of our existing assets.

“Our team on site has worked closely with Valmet’s global experts over the past five years to achieve the agreed targets. Now we renew the agreement to further explore the development potential. We plan to bring the machine and our cooperation to next level.”

The renewed agreement involves the use of Valmet Customer Portal, a digital collaboration space designed to allow for real-time information sharing between customers and Valmet.

Customised based on Whakatane’s requirements, the portal will enable easy and quick access to the visualised data for both parties.

Valmet Australia and New Zealand mill sales manager Pierre de Villiers said: “It is a pleasure to continue to work with the experienced and engaged team of Whakatane Mill. We have been working very closely together to explore the machine potential and deliver the results.

“For example, the machine availability has been improved by reducing the unplanned breakdowns, and the runnability and formation have been optimized via multi-variability control. Renewing the agreement is the best acknowledgement for our work.”

